LIVE TRACK: Hurricane Dorian trends farther east, very strong Cat. 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength as it approaches the United States as a very strong Category 4 storm.

The latest advisory shows 150 MPH maximum winds.

In the 11 a.m. track projection, majority of the Tampa Bay area avoids Hurricane Dorian’s cone of uncertainty as the storm continues to trend farther east.

You should continue to carefully monitor Dorian’s movement throughout the weekend, as Gov. Ron DeSantis noted Saturday morning.

The National Weather Center said the risk for strong winds and dangerous storm surge is increasing for coasts along Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina during the middle of next week.

NWC shared their view from inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday morning.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1167762389678219268

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC said max sustained winds were up to 140 MPH, as Dorian sustained its Category 4 status.

The NHC has been calling Dorian a “dangerous hurricane” that poses a significant threat to Florida and the Bahamas.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of the Bahamas, particularly the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island areas.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: