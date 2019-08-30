Local 5, CW Iowa 23 to air daily broadcast of national anthem performed by emerging artists

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WEST DES MOINES — WOI-TV and CW Iowa 23 will join 169 other Nexstar Media Group stations around the country in broadcasting “The Star-Spangled Banner” each morning.

The broadcasts are a partnership between Nexstar, BMI, and Belmont University. The national anthem will be performed by a variety of emerging artists, who will record their own unique versions of the song at Belmont’s Ocean Way Studios. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

The first group of performers includes Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day. With this new collaboration, Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition at 171 stations

The national anthem will be broadcast around 4 a.m. every day, 365 days a year starting Monday.