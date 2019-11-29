London mayor: No one else wanted over stabbings, praises “breathtaking heroism” of members of the public

LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan says police are not looking for anyone else in the stabbings that took place near London Bridge.

The mayor commended the “breathtaking heroism” of the members of public who intervened in the incident, running toward the suspect.

The man was later shot dead by police.

Khan says a number of people were wounded in the incident Friday and that some of the injuries are serious.

He did not offer a figure, but said it was important to allow the families of those who were hurt some privacy.