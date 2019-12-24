Man charged with murder of brother of former Iowa quarterback

TENNESSEE — A man who fatally stabbed the younger brother of former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard has been charged in his murder.

Law enforcement at the Midtown Hill Police Precinct in Nashville, TN have charged 23-year-old Michael D. Mosley in connection to two fatal stabbings that happened over the weekend.

Mosley is being charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and one count of Attempted Criminal Homicide.

21-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were fatally stabbed in an incident that happened Saturday, December 21 outside the Dogwood Bar in downtown Nashville.

Clayton Beatherd is the younger brother to former Iowa Football player, now San Francisco 49er’s player, C.J. Beathard.

According to Midtown Hill officials, Mosley has a violent history, is a convicted felon and is considered a danger to the community.

Mosley has still not been captured so officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him for his arrest.