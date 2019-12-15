Newtown High School wins state title on Sandy Hook’s anniversary

They scored the winning touchdown with no time left on the clock.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — On the seven year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, Newtown High School wins its first state championship since 1992.

Not only did they win the Class LL title, but they won it on a dramatic, last-second, 36-yard touchdown pass.

But even before that, they tied the game at seven with just under seven minutes to go in the game… on the seven year anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

You cannot make this stuff up.

Jack Street, through the fog and rain, found Riley Ward open down the right sideline and hit his target perfectly for the winning score.

Then the celebration began.

WOW! Holy crap. Newtown wins the CLASSS LL title 13-7 over Darien I’m the final play Jack Street hits Riley Ward for 36-yard TD #cthsfb



Newtown’s first state title since 1992 pic.twitter.com/BfSMc0rNIy — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) December 14, 2019