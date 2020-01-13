Virginia police: No shooting found at middle school

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but said they did notfind any evidence of a shooting.
There were no injuries.
Police initially got a 911 text indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as Moody Middle School, Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said at a news conference.
Authorities responded but found no evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire after methodically searching the school, Pecka said.
Police are investigating what appears to have been a false report, Pecka said.
“Obviously if you have a student in the school system this is very traumatic,” Pecka said. He saidofficers were available to speak to concerned parents.
There is no evidence that students were in any danger, a Henrico County Public Schools news release said.