President Trump pokes at Hillary Clinton during Tuesday Tweet storm, Clinton claps back

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, stands with then Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Gearing up to take on Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, President Donald Trump sees echoes of his original political foe, Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Trump suggested Hillary Clinton should join the Democratic race for president, and brought up her emails again.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning mockingly suggested that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should once again join the Democratic race for the White House.

The president suggested she go head-to-head against Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. He then brought up the accusation that Clinton deleted thousands of emails off her server nefariously, referring to one of his campaign’s biggest talking points during the 2016 presidential election against then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Tuesday would have been just another day of tweets that have been the norm at the White House since the president took office, except Hillary replied to the presidents invitation.

Hours later, Clinton tweeted, “Don’t tempt me. Do your Job.”

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

The former Democratic nominee for president’s response sent Twitter into a tailspin.

ME WAITING FOR YOU TO REACT TO @HRC'S CLAPBACK pic.twitter.com/9ESFmTOIOW — Lady Menopause Supports All Momalas for Kamala (@LadyMenopause) October 8, 2019

Some were just confused as to why Trump used the proper noun version of the word Uber.

Why did he capitalize Uber?

Is he calling her a company? — Sammy M (@Sammy_Hustle) October 8, 2019

And now we wait to see whether Trump tries to fire back at Hillary’s comment.