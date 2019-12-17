President Trump’s job approval rating at its highest, Quinnipiac University Poll shows

President Donald Trump makes the thumbs up sign as he exits a motorcade to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy football game. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating reached its highest percentage less than a week after the historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

The Quinnipiac University Poll says 43 percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s work, while 52 percent disagree.

Independent voters disapprove 50 – 42 percent, however the poll says this is Trump’s best approval number since his inauguration.

The Quinnipiac University Poll also measures how voters feel about the economy, impeachment and the Democratic Primaries.