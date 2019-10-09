Rare 4 inches of snow falls overnight in Spokane, Washington

It has been almost 40 years since snow has fallen in the Spokane area on this date.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A record-breaking amount of snow blanketed the Spokane area on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said four inches of snow fell at the Spokane International Airport by Wednesday morning. The previous daily maximum snowfall record was a trace on Oct. 8, 1981.

The NWS office received more than half an inch by 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Snow began falling in the region at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. As temperatures dropped, a batch of precipitation turned into snow between Spokane, Deer Park, Coeur d’Alene, Athol, and Sandpoint.

Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week, with highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows could reach the low 20s or upper teens on Thursday morning depending on the location.

Trees fall on power lines, block roads

Spokane police said the wet, heavy snow caused tree branches to break off and fall into the roads. Some have also fallen on power lines as more than 30,000 people are without power in Spokane County and North Idaho.

Fallen tree limbs have also left some roads impassable.

Crews are working to clear the roads and restore power, police said.

Police said traffic signals at many intersections are not working and reminded drivers that they should treat these intersections as four-way stops.

Roads are also covered with ice and slush, making for slick conditions.