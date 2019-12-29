Report: Mexican police chief arrested in connection to Mormon family massacre

Family and friends attend the burial service of Christina Langford Johnson the last victim of a cartel ambush that killed nine American women and children earlier this week, in Colonia LeBaron, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. In the attack Monday, Langford Johnson jumped out of her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart, community members say. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

News outlets have reported that the police chief of the town of Janos in the Mexican state of Chihuahua was arrested in connection to the Sonora attack.

Mexican authorities have reportedly arrested a police chief in connection to the massacre of nine women and children from a Mormon family in northern Mexico last month.

Fidel Alejandro Villegas, the police chief in the small town of Janos in the state of Chihuahua, was arrested as part of the investigation into the Nov. 4 attack in the neighboring state of Sonora, the New York Times reported on Friday.

A Mexican federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest to The Guardian.

Villegas is accused of protecting organized crime in the region, but it is unclear exactly what his connection might be to the killings.

In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico. Extended families gathered Thursday, Nov. 28, for the traditional meal in Colonia LeBaron, where three women and six children were killed in the Nov. 4 ambush. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

This is not the first time Mexican authorities have announced arrests in connection to the murders of the three women and six children.

The women and children were driving in a caravan from one part of Mexico to another when they were ambushed and shot dead by suspected cartel members.

They had dual nationality and were part of an offshoot Mormon community.

The FBI has worked with Mexican authorities in the investigation.