Report: Mexican police chief arrested in connection to Mormon family massacre

Mexican authorities have reportedly arrested a police chief in connection to the massacre of nine women and children from a Mormon family in northern Mexico last month.
Fidel Alejandro Villegas, the police chief in the small town of Janos in the state of Chihuahua, was arrested as part of the investigation into the Nov. 4 attack in the neighboring state of Sonora, the New York Times reported on Friday.
A Mexican federal official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the arrest to The Guardian.
Villegas is accused of protecting organized crime in the region, but it is unclear exactly what his connection might be to the killings.
This is not the first time Mexican authorities have announced arrests in connection to the murders of the three women and six children.
The women and children were driving in a caravan from one part of Mexico to another when they were ambushed and shot dead by suspected cartel members.
They had dual nationality and were part of an offshoot Mormon community.
The FBI has worked with Mexican authorities in the investigation.