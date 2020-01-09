Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is ‘cancer free’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The 86-year-old justice says in a rare interview 'I'm cancer free.'

WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said that she is “cancer free.”

One of the oldest to serve on the Supreme Court, the 86-year-old justice provided the update on her health during an interview in her chambers Tuesday evening with CNN.

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” Ginsburg told CNN in the rare interview, sounding energetic and animated.

The Washington Post reports that it’s the fourth time the feminist icon has beaten the disease since undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in the summer.

Ginsburg received intensive radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August, and told a crowd shortly after during a public appearance at the National Book Festival in Washington, “this audience can see that I am alive.”