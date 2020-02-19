Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Less than 48 hours after he was involved in a horrific Daytona 500 crash, driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital. Photo: Roush Fenway

Another incredible sight for NASCAR fans! Driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital less than 2 days after a horrific Daytona 500 crash

Less than 48 hours after he was involved in a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing, Newman’s team, shared the exciting update early Wednesday afternoon.

The organization has been updating fans on Newman’s recovery and even shared a photo earlier in the day that showed him up and smiling in the hospital.

Newman can be seen in both photos with his two daughters.

Earlier in the day, Roush Fenway said Newman was “fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Less than 48 hours after he was involved in a horrific Daytona 500 crash, driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital. Photo: Roush Fenway

To even see Newman up and standing was a heartwarming sight for NASCAR fans.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is up and smiling, standing with his two daughters, in his first photo since a horrific crash at the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing

As the drivers raced toward the finish line at Monday’s Daytona 500, Newman was involved in a wreck that sent his car airborne, eventually getting ran into by another driver, before crashing down on its roof.

After the race ended, emergency crews worked to quickly remove him from the car and he was immediately taken to the hospital. But for several hours, his condition was unknown.