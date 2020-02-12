San Antonio company deploying robots to combat coronavirus

It's a disinfection process the company says can kill the coronavirus in five minutes.

Just around the corner of 281 and Bitters, one local company is taking on an international crisis, one robot at a time.

“When environmental services workers clean hospitals we ask them to do an impossible we want them to clean a room perfectly in only 20 minutes,” Dr. Sarah Simmons an Epidemiologist at Xenex Healthcare Services said.

“So things get missed and when we miss surfaces we leave bacteria and viruses behind that can cause infections in the next patient, UV disinfection is used to correct this problem”

Xenex Disinfection Services has created UV robots to take on the toughest of viruses including, ebola and the coronavirus.

So how does it work? The robot is stationed inside a room and is able to disinfect every single surface with UV lights flashing so fast, TV cameras can’t keep up.

It’s a disinfection process Xenex employees say can kill the coronavirus in five minutes.

“Xenex has sold into over 500 hospitals in the United States,” Dr. Simmons said. “We’re in Korea, we’re in Japan, we’re in Thailand where they’re having transmission of these diseases and they are getting robots into hospitals.”

As for China, Xenex says they’re working on it but there is some legal red tape.

“We have received calls from the U.S. government and the Chinese government asking how they can deploy this technology. We have not gone into the Chinese market yet because of concerns of protecting our intellectual property,” Dr. Simmons added.

“But considering the scope of the outbreak, as a humanitarian gesture, we’d absolutely be willing to deploy robots.”

Robots that have the potential to shed some light and solution to a worldwide problem.