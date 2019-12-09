Serial killer known for seducing and attacking women was killed in Georgia

The 'Casanova Killer' left a body just about everywhere he went. He's describes as more 'vicious' than Ted Bundy.

Paul John Knowles is the “Casanova Killer.”

His devilish smirk, charming demeanor and flowing whiskey-colored hair helped mask his deadly secret: he’s one of the most notorious serial killers in history.

During the summer of 1974, Knowles drove through Georgia, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Nevada, leaving behind bodies along the way. His death count reached 18, but that number could still be climbing decades after he was shot to death.

He may be dead, but the investigation isn’t. This story retraces his cross-country murder spree. What the Atticus Investigates team found influenced at least three states to revisit cases which may confirm more victims.

Watch the documentary below or stream on YouTube, here.

Knowles wanted infamy — but notoriety never followed.

He failed. No one talks about PJK when they mention Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy or the Son Of Sam. But this serial killer knew his fate and planned for it — by recording confessions of his killings.

After five months on the run, the alleged “Casanova” was shot and killed by police. But he kept a log recording of the details of his murders on secret tapes left to his lawyer. He claimed to take 35 lives. But investigators can only account for 18 deaths and at least one victim got away.

She told the Atticus team that she fell in love with him “for an instant.”