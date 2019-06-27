The Latest: Manafort lawyer says case is double jeopardy

Paul Manafort arrives in court, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in New York. President Trump’s former campaign manager is to be arraigned on state mortgage fraud charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Paul Manafort’s lawyer says he intends to seek the dismissal of state mortgage fraud charges, citing New York’s strong double jeopardy protections.

Manafort is the former chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He pleaded not guilty Thursday at a Manhattan arraignment.

Defense lawyer Todd Blanche said it’s his view that “the laws of New York do not allow the people to do what they did in this case.”

Manafort is serving a 7½-year prison sentence for misleading the U.S. government about foreign lobbying, encouraging witnesses to lie and tax fraud.

In May, state lawmakers passed a bill meant to ensure that state prosecutors could pursue charges against anyone granted a presidential pardon for similar federal crimes.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supported the legislation but has yet to sign it.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman has pleaded not guilty to state mortgage fraud charges in New York City.

Paul Manafort entered the plea at an arraignment Thursday in Manhattan.

Manafort walked with a limp as court officers led him down a public hallway to the courtroom. He wore a blue jail uniform.

The state case could keep Manafort locked up in the event Trump pardons his federal convictions stemming from the Russian probe.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to challenge the state case on double jeopardy grounds. Prosecutors say their case is solid because it involves state, not federal crimes.

President Donald Trump’s imprisoned former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is set to be arraigned in New York City on state mortgage fraud charges.

Manafort was transferred last week to a federal prison in Manhattan ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. announced the state charges in March, just minutes after Manafort was sentenced in the second of his two federal cases.

The New York charges mirror some of those Manafort has already been convicted of in federal court.

But they could keep Manafort locked up if Trump pardons him for federal crimes.

Manafort’s lawyers are expected to challenge the state indictment on double jeopardy grounds.

