The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been harvested

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

FLORIDA, N.Y. (AP) — A Norway spruce that years ago was displayed on its owner’s coffee table will soon rise in a much grander setting: the middle of Rockefeller Center.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling for the 1959 Christmas season. After displaying it in her home in the village of Florida, New York, she planted it in her front yard.

In 2010, Schultz and her companion Richard O’Donnell went on Rockefeller Center’s website and made the 14-ton tree’s bid for stardom.

Earlier this year, they learned it had been chosen.

It was cut on Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

It will arrive on Saturday at Rockefeller Center, where it will be hoisted and surrounded by scaffolding for the decoration process.

The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.