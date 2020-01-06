Thieves smash window, steal two Goldendoodle puppies from Georgia pet store

The store received the two puppies days before the start of the new year.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find who stole two pretty pricey pups over the weekend.

The owners of the Noah’s Ark Pet shop on Hartley Bridge Road say somebody broke in and stole two female Goldendoodle puppies.

Each dog is valued at around at least $1,500 and upwards of $3,000. They say they have no surveillance video of the break-in and therefore no description of the thieves.

But they say there have also been recent robberies at a Zaxbys and Subway in the same shopping plaza.

