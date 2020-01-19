Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

Demonstrators hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP

The fourth annual marches were aimed to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years.

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women’s March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration.

The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies on the day after President Trump was inaugurated.

The protesters planned to march around the White House on Saturday, but Trump wasn’t there. He is spending the holiday weekend at his resort in Florida.