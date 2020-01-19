Closings
Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

National News

by: LYNN BERRY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Demonstrators hold signs on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
AP

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered in cities across the country Saturday as part of the nationwide Women’s March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration. 

The fourth annual marches were aimed to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years.

The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies on the day after President Trump was inaugurated. 

The protesters planned to march around the White House on Saturday, but Trump wasn’t there. He is spending the holiday weekend at his resort in Florida.

Women take part in a rally before the Women’s Women’s March on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in New York. Hundred showed up in New York City and thousands in Washington, D.C. for the rallies, which aim to harness the political power of women, although crowds were noticeably smaller than in previous years. Marches were scheduled Saturday in more than 180 cities. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
AP

