Toys “R” Us opening two stores this holiday season

PARSIPPANY, NJ & SAN FRANCISCO, CA—- The once giant toy-retailer will be coming back slowly but surely. Two Toys “R” Us locations will be opening in the U.S. just in time for the holidays.

The first two stores will be located in The Galleria in Houston, Texas and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A press release announced that the retailer’s parent company Tru Kids Brands will partner-up with b8ta, a software-powered retailer based in California.

This partnership will use b8ta’s retail model that allows shoppers to test out products before they make their purchase. Brands will be able to display their toys at each location. This will make Toys “R” Us look more like a playground rather than just aisles and aisles of toys.

The press release also said that additional locations will be built in the U.S. over the course of 2020. It also said that brand partners and experiences will be announced in the next few weeks.