Coverage will begin at 5 am CT on July 13.

Tropical Storm Barry continues to gain strength as it now has winds at 65 mph and is still in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Barry’s forecast is to eventually strengthen into a strong tropical storm to a very weak Category 1 hurricane with winds at 70-75 mph before landfall on Saturday morning around 1-6 am.

Follow along with KLFY in Lafayette, LA here.