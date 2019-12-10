Treehouse getaways coming to the Smokies in Spring 2020

Animal Planet's Treehouse master Pete Nelson is working on eight unique treehouse rentals off of Norton Creek Road in Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — You may have ventured into the Great Smoky Mountains for a cabin vacation but a new way to experience the Smokies is coming to Gatlinburg next year.

Animal Planet’s Treehouse master Pete Nelson is working on eight unique treehouse rentals off of Norton Creek Road in Gatlinburg.

Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek

The Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek will offer different floor plans for visitors to enjoy the Smokies next to a tranquil creek.

Treehouses include loft areas, screened-in porches, decks and much more.

The treehouses are set to open in Spring 2020.