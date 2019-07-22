Trump to pay respects to late Justice John Paul Stevens

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 21, 2019, after spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is going to pay his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Trump tweeted Monday morning, “Going with First Lady to pay our respects to Justice Stevens. Leaving now!”

Stevens retired from the court in 2010 and died last week in Florida at age 99. His body is in repose in the court’s Great Hall.

Six of Stevens’ former colleagues were at the court to pay their respects in a ceremony .

Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery. The public can pay their respects to him until 8 p.m. EDT Monday.