Valentine’s Day food deals for couples, singles and all the rest

Whether you've got Valentine's Day plans already or not, these food deals are something everyone can love.

No matter how you plan to spend Valentine’s Day this year, we all can agree good deals are something to love.

Several restaurants and fast food chains around the country are offering deals and discounts surrounding Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, there are deals for everyone.

Some of the offers are only valid at participating locations, so be sure to check with your local locations just to be safe before showing up.

Auntie Anne: The store is offering a different Valentine’s Day special each day this week through DoorDash. Plus, on Feb. 14, participating locations will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal on heart-shaped pretzels.

Boston Market: Who needs flowers when you can give your loved one…baby back ribs? Boston Market this year will be offering a “Bae-By Back Ribs Bouquet” for $29.99 at participating locations.

If a bouquet filled with meat is not your thing, they’ve also got coupons for two baby back ribs meals for $20 and two prime rib meals for $30 from Feb. 14 thru Feb. 16.

baby back ribs bouquet. only available on valentine’s day while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/6AfZgS9m3g — Boston Market (@bostonmarket) February 4, 2020

Bruegger’s Bagels: You can get a heart-shaped bagel to celebrate Valentine’s Day all week. Available in plain, blueberry and cinnamon raisin through Feb. 14.

Burger King: The fast food chain is launching an in-app quiz to give participants a chance to get a Whopper for $3. They’re also giving away free Whopper sandwiches on Valentine’s Day if customers bring in printed photos of their exes – but that deal is only available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.

Chick-fil-A: The fast food chain is offering up nuggets, cookies and minis in a heart-shaped container for Valentine’s Day. These special trays are only available at participating restaurants for a limited time, until Feb. 29, 2020, while supplies last. Prices vary by location and the heart-shaped containers are only available when you buy a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis, or a 6-count of Chocolate Chunk cookies.

Chili’s: “Couple up” at Chili’s for a $25 meal for two. The offer includes a starter, two full-sized entrees and a dessert for $25. And in the Valentine’s Day spirit, the $5 margarita of the month is called “The Hearts on Fire ‘Rita.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels: You can get a heart-shaped bagel to celebrate Valentine’s Day all week. Available in plain, chocolate chip and cinnamon raisin through Feb. 14.

Bagels make the best Valentines, and we’re celebrating all week long with lots of love by bringing back our fresh-baked #HeartBagels. Now through 2/14, enjoy them in plain, chocolate chip or cinnamon raisin ❤ Tag your special someone that you will be sharing with. pic.twitter.com/skw2kdoHxy — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) February 10, 2020

Hooter’s: Get over your ex and get some free food in the process. The restaurant chain’s annual “Shred Your Ex” promotion is simple – buy 10 wings, destroy a photo of your ex (or someone who you say is your ex) and get 10 boneless wings for free. If you don’t want to

Krispy Kreme: Why tell someone out loud how you feel about them when a donut can do it for you? Krispy Kreme is selling their limited-time Conversation Heart Donuts at participating U.S. stores through Valentine’s Day.

Olive Garden: You can celebrate the “perfect night in” with Olive Garden’s dinner for 2 ToGo. The special starts at $35 and includes soup or salad and breadsticks, dipping sauce, a shareable entree for two and a dessert. The Italian chain has also brought back printable designs to create your own breadstick bouquet.

Maggianos: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Maggianos with their $85 “That’s Amore” meal for two, which features any starter or two side salads, two entrees, a dessert, two beverages, and a small box of chocolate zuccotto bites. They’re also offering a $55 carryout meal for two option featuring a starter, two side salads, two entrees and a dessert. The limited time meals are available from Feb. 7 – Feb. 16.

Papa Murphy’s: The take-and-bake pizza chain has their annual heart-shaped HeartBaker pizza available through Valentine’s Day.

Qdoba: The fast casual Mexican chain is bringing back its “Qdoba for a Kiss” promotion for the 10th year. On Valentine’s Day, guests who visit any participating location and purchase an entree can then get a free entree for kissing someone or something.

They found love in a flavorful place.

So can you when you visit a participating location on 2/14. #QDOBAforaKiss #QDOBALoveStory pic.twitter.com/PSyLwW2E6D — QDOBA (@qdoba) February 8, 2020

Red Lobster: This year you can ditch the flowers and chocolates and give your loved one what they really want, a box filled with Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Starting Feb. 10, the seafood chain will be selling heart-shaped Cheddar Bay Biscuit boxes, available for pickup or delivery when ordered through RedLobster.com.

Waffle House: For Valentine’s Day, more than 200 Waffle House locations will be rolling out the white-table cloths for a special dinner service. Participating locations, and who to contact for reservations, is listed on its website.

💛 Valentine's Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit https://t.co/rpHuq3jC77 to see a full list of participating units! pic.twitter.com/aEwpGIhwRV — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 7, 2020

White Castle: The fast food chain is accepting reservations for its 29th annual Valentine’s Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 14, at participating locations. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com or by visiting White Castle’s website to see which locations are accepting reservations.