Video: Car nearly runs over South Carolina crossing guard

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The video is uncomfortable to watch.

A crossing guard in Charleston gets some children across the street when a car comes right up to her, touching her. She can be seen in the video trying to stop the car but it never stops. It keeps pushing her until it pushes her enough to go around her.

Photo: Charleston Police Department

Charleston Police are hoping you can help.

Charleston County sheriff’s deputies are working to identify the driver of a vehicle that disregarded the lawful direction of a school crossing officer at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 1002 King Street.

New image of car suspected of hitting CCSO school crossing officer Jan 24 at Charleston Charter School for Math & Science at 1002 King St, then fleeing. Appears to be Honda Civic w/paper tags. Anyone with info, call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. (Photo: Charleston County Sheriff Department)

Anybody with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.