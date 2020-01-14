Vince Vaughn and Donald Trump shook hands, and everyone has opinions

Vince Vaughn speaks at the American Cinematheque Award ceremony honoring Bradley Cooper on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The pair shared some words and a suite at the National Championship game Monday, and it was caught on video.

Actor Vince Vaughn was spotted Monday night sharing a stadium suite with President Donald Trump in which the two chatted for a time and shook hands with one another. The exchange is drawing both praise and ire on social media.

Timothy Burke posted video of Vaughn with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, taken during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans.

After a few seconds of chatting, Trump and Vaughn shake hands. Vaughn then says something to Melania Trump as he gets up to leave. Vaughn then waves and shakes hands with another unidentified person.



Only the ambient noise inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could be heard. It’s unclear what Vaughn and Trump were saying to one another.

I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

“I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it,” Burke captioned his post.

Despite not knowing what the two were talking about, people had opinions on the exchange. They ranged from disappointment…

Whelp… that tells me all I need to know about Vince Vaughn. 🤢 — Bree Darling (@BJJJunebug13) January 14, 2020

Unless Vince Vaughn was trying to “Crash this party” and snuggle up to Melania, he just bulldozed his career. — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) January 14, 2020

…to understanding…

There are two groups of ppl in America. It’s not democrats and republicans, it’s people that want to get along and people who don’t. There are way more ppl that want to get along than not. You’re in the minority and you’re losing. — matt (@MattsIdeaShop) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaughan just went up a few notches in my book. Imagine being cordial and polite to our President! Gasp! 😱 — Kelly Avery Frye (@kelly_frye4) January 14, 2020

…to just telling people to get over it.

Oh no, let’s burn him at the stake because he showed common human decency — BMP (@BlMarketParade) January 14, 2020

Quick! Take to your safe space and watch some kitten and puppy videos until you calm down. Here’s a cookie 🍪 and some milk 🥛. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) January 14, 2020

Politico profiled Vaughn in 2013 about his support of conservative politics. He has previously backed Texas congressman Ron Paul.

The exchange is likely to draw comparisons to the scene a few months ago when former President George W. Bush and comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared a suite at a Cowboys game, enjoying each others’ company. While Vaughn and Trump are on the conservative side of the aisle, Bush and Ellen are known to have opposing ideological views. Ellen responded to the controversy by saying her mantra of “Be kind to one another” includes people who you disagree with.