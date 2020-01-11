Where’s Walter? Woman searching for dog missing since November

When Kate Olson was in town visiting family for Thanksgiving, her dog Walter slipped out of his collar and took off. He’s been missing ever since.

ARNOLD, Mo. — A New Hampshire woman has spent most of the last month in St. Louis desperately searching for her missing Golden Retriever mix.

Kate Olson, 31, was in Fenton visiting family for Thanksgiving when her 3-year-old dog Walter slipped out of his collar and took off.

“Walter is just a very special dog he has a lot of anxiety and nervousness and so I relate to him and he’s my protector as much as I am his,” explained Olson.

Since Walter went missing on November 26, Olson has posted signs, knocked on doors, hiked through the woods and even gathered search parties.

He’s been spotted a few times by the Can Plant on an industrial stretch in Arnold.

That’s where Olson has focused much of her search. She even has animal rescue groups helping in the hunt for Walter.

The last 40 days have been the hardest of Olson’s life.

“I just want to know if he’s okay. I want him to know that I’m not giving up on him, I’ll never give up on him,” she said.

If you happen to see Walter, Olson asks that you not call his name or chase him because of his anxiety. Instead, you can call her directly so she can send the rescue groups to the area.

Olson can be reached at (603) 831-3833.