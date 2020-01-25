Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said.

The shooting Friday night at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video. The footage shows several seated people watching a big-screen television when the woman stands up, shooting one man in the back of the head and firing several rounds at two others, before shooting herself, police said.

The woman, 51, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a 51-year-old man died at a hospital, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. Two other men — a 55-year-old retired state trooper and a 48-year-old off-duty trooper — were hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The names of the shooter and the victims weren’t immediately released pending notification of family members., but Illinois State Police confirmed the victims’ association with the agency.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” state police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “We are mourning the loss of a retired trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment.”

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building. According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges.

Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.