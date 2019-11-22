You now have the chance to fly on United Airlines’ ‘Star Wars’ plane

United Airlines new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 737-800 aircraft will take flight in November Credit: United Airlines

The plane was created to celebrate the release of 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Star Wars fans may never realize their dreams of flying in the Millenium Falcon, but now they can take a trip in the next best thing. Last month, United released a plane not in the typical United livery, but instead painted all black with a light-saber on the tail of the aircraft and the Star Wars logo in the back.

The 737-800 aircraft design is meant as an advertising tool for the latest Star Wars movie “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”

In addition to the plane, United Customers will be treated to a Star Wars themed safety video and amenity kit. In addition, members of United Airlines rewards program will be able to use their miles to buy a ticket to a premiere screening of the movie.

While you can’t specifically book a flight on the plane, you can try to catch it flying around North America. The plane can be tracked by clicking here.

United Airlines new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 737-800 aircraft will take flight in NovemberUnited Airlines

A design of an aircraft outside of the of the typical livery isn’t uncommon for airlines. In addition to United, American, Southwest and Alaska are just a few of the airlines, which occasionally decorate their planes. Southwest has upwards of 25 planes with a unique livery, including several featuring the state flag of a variety of state’s Southwest serves.

Painting an aircraft is not easy or quick process. According to the Wall Street Journal, It can cost upwards of $200,000 to paint a larger plane like a Boeing 777, while costing $50,000 to paint a smaller plane like a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 require the plane to not fly for several days.