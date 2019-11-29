Canadian city named Asbestos looks to rebrand

To no surprise, the town was named with its mining heritage in mind.

ASBESTOS, QC — A small, quiet town in Quebec is looking to rebrand and change its name.

Asbestos is home to about 7,000 people and used to also be home to the world’s largest asbestos mine. To no surprise, the town was named with its mining heritage in mind.

But, after asbestos started to get linked to cancer and other deadly health issues, using it became a thing of the past. While worldwide demand for the mineral fell, Canada continued to use it and it wasn’t banned until 2018.

The BBC says now, after years of debate, the little mining town of asbestos will turn its back on part of its history.

The people of the town will get a say in a new name. The town’s council says they want to keep the region’s history and heritage involved, BBC also reports.