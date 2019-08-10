Democratic candidates address gun control at forum in Iowa

From left, Democratic president candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Andrew Yang and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson embrace after a moment of silence before the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Clear Lake, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic candidates for president are addressing gun control at a forum in Iowa, a week after a pair of mass shootings roiled the nation and reignited a debate surrounding gun rights in America.

Seventeen candidates are speaking at the forum in downtown Des Moines on Saturday. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who canceled a planned Iowa trip to stay in El Paso and help the community grieve after a mass shooting there, will deliver taped remarks.

A number of the candidates have released gun control plans this week. Others are calling for Congress to pass background check legislation and a handful of other bills with bipartisan support.