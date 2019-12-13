More than $130K worth of heroin & meth seized after a traffic stop on I-95 in Bangor, Maine

Officials say they arrested Russell Raye, 34, of Cambridge, and two of his passengers, Katherine Scott, 24, of Gilford & Matthew McKusick, 21, of Sangerville.

BANGOR, Maine — Three people are behind bars after police say they seized more than $130,000 worth of heroin and meth during a traffic stop on I-95 in Bangor Wednesday night.

According to officials, they arrested the driver, Russell Raye, 34, of Cambridge, and two of his passengers, Katherine Scott, 24, of Gilford, and Matthew McKusick, 21, of Sangerville, after a drug detection dog sniffed out drugs in their car. During the search, they found ten grams of cocaine, small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine and around $2,000 in cash.

They also found close to a pound and a half of heroin, 96 grams of methamphetamine, $24,000 in cash and two firearms after searching Raye’s home on Leavitt Road in Cambridge. Police say they have been investigation Raye for some time.

All three are at the Penobscot County Jail, facing multiple drug charges.

This is the second drug bust during a traffic stop in Bangor this week.