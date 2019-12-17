Ohio college students build exact replica of Star Wars’ BB-8

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Southern State Community College located in Hillsboro, Ohio is now home to one of only two known BB-8 droids in the state.

Three students in the college’s Computer Science program volunteered to build theirs.

It took eight months and thousands of hours, but the end product is something Lucas Films would be proud of.

In fact, the originator of BB-8, Matt Denton, saw a photo of their creation and tweeted to them, “That’s great work! Well done all.”

BB-8 is a loved fixture of the recent Star Wars movies. The droid is spherical with a free-moving domed head.

The students completed the droid in time for the newest movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, which opens Friday.

“I love to fix things and solve problems,” says Shelby DeRoziere a Sophomore from Sabina.

She and her two other classmates knew nothing about computer science until they took Professor Josh Montgomery’s class.

(WBNS)

“If I can teach someone how to problem solve then I’ve done my job,” says Montgomery.

The students got the blueprints from other BB-8 clubs, and thanks to a $52,000 grant bought 8 3D printers that helped create BB-8’s plastic body.

Building a robot from scratch wasn’t easy, they say.

Each student admits they failed dozens of times, but each failure was an opportunity to learn.

“Every failure was an opportunity to succeed,” said Bill Henry a sophomore from Greenfield, Ohio.

The students say the biggest learning experience was how to problem solve.

“When I finally got all the lights to work when I got everything sequences perfectly, it felt absolutely amazing,” said Ian Hunter, a sophomore from Hammersville, Ohio.

BB-8 is powered by 6 computers and weighs about 50 pounds.

Eight magnets purchased in China keep its head on the body as it swivels 360 degrees.

The 3D printers used to build BB-8 helped produce 100 parts.

This is the second robot the class has built.

Two years ago, it built an exact replica of R2-D2.

You can learn more about how BB-8 works here.