Search of trash facility for evidence of missing mother ends

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have completed their search of a trash-to-energy plant for evidence in the disappearance of a mother of five who’s been missing for a month.

New Canaan police in a statement Tuesday say the search through tons of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford concluded at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

They didn’t say what evidence in the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, if any, was found at the facility.

Dulos disappeared May 24 after dropping her children off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.

The Duloses have been involved in contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Police say “this remains a very active and dynamic investigation.”