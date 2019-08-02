Trump tweets about reported burglary at Cummings’ home

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 2, 2109 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leads a meeting to call for subpoenas after a career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump’s administration were granted security clearances despite “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump on Saturday, July 27, denigrated Cummings’ congressional district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions. Trump lashed out in tweets against the powerful House oversight committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting about a reported burglary at the Baltimore home of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump has denigrated Cummings this week, calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

On Friday, Trump tweeted, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Police said they received a report of a burglary at 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a West Baltimore home, but it was unknown whether property was taken. The Baltimore Sun, citing state property records, reported the break-in happened at Cummings’ home.

Cummings’ House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings.

Andy Eichar, Cummings’ press secretary, said Thursday Cummings was unavailable for comment.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the reported incident is a burglary, not robbery, according to a report received by police.