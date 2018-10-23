Police: teenage driver hits young boy in Newton

NEWTON – Officers are looking for any more information regarding a car accident that happened Monday afternoon. It involved a teenage driver and an 11-year-old boy.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. 6th Avenue East. The11-year-oldd boy was hit by possibly a white Pontiac driven by what appeared to be a teenage male, police state in a social media post.

The male driver stopped and checked on the condition of the child after the accident and may have believed the child was not injured prior to leaving the scene. If you are the driver or have information relating to this incident please contact the Police Department at 641-792-1547.