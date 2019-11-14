Bloomberg won’t file to get on New Hampshire primary ballot

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee’s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may be weighing a run for president, but he won’t be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg’s team says the billionaire media mogul will not file in the state ahead of a Friday deadline to get on the ballot.

Bloomberg is still deciding whether to seek the Democratic nomination. If he does run, his advisers have said he would skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focus on the crush of states that vote on March 3 and beyond.

An adviser says Bloomberg doesn’t want to set any expectation that he will compete in New Hampshire and therefore won’t put his name on the ballot.