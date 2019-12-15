Gov. Reynolds launches public awareness campaign to combat youth vaping

The plan involves students, parents, and educators working together to combat the issue that many consider an epidemic.

Last Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds launched a new vaping awareness and prevention campaign.

The campaign is designed to educate teens about the reality of vaping and its consequences along with educating parents on how to protect their kids from the of the popular trend among America’s youth.

Reports of vaping, a relatively unknown term only a few years ago that has become well known in society today, has more than doubled among America’s youth since 2017.

Today, more than one in four high school students have reported vaping,

In Iowa, high school juniors who said they vape regularly went from nine percent in 2016 to more than 22 percent in 2018.

“As a mom, grandma and governor of Iowa, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to combat the teen vaping epidemic,” said Gov. Reynolds.

“By increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping, we can help prevent our young people from setting themselves up for a lifelong addiction to nicotine.”

Implementation of the campaign includes digital marketing that will send unique messages targeted at teens and parents separately through various media platforms, while information about how to combat the issue will be leveraged to school nurses, teachers, and administrators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (DPH), and the Iowa Department of Education (DOE) will work with Governor Reynolds on what she and many around the nation are calling an epidemic.

“Schools play a critical role in this work because of the connections and relationships that staff members have built with students, families and communities,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said.

“We must equip schools with tools and information about the vaping epidemic so that students are better prepared to make safe, healthy decisions.”