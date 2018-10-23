How to vote if you’re a disabled Iowan

DES MOINES – Thousands of Iowans are disabled, and many don’t understand the number of resources available in Iowa.

You may request assistance for marking or casting a ballot. Any voter may declare upon oath that the voter is blind, cannot read the English language, or is, by reason of any physical disability, unable to cast a vote without assistance.

Voters may choose any person to assist them, except their employer, employer’s agent or an office/agent of their union. Voters may also request assistance from a precinct election official. Two precinct officials, one from each political party, may assist. If a person other than the precinct official assists the voter, the person assisting the voter must sign the Affidavit of Voter Requesting Assistance.

Each polling place has a voter-assist terminal. This device is available for any voter. To mark their ballots, voters use features on the machine such as a touch screen, an audio component and/or a sip and puff element to select their candidate. The device will then mark their ballot according to their selections.

If you are unable to leave your car, two precinct election officials, one from each party, will take a ballot and election supplies outside to the voter. The voter may then mark the ballot in the voter’s vehicle. The voter must sign the Affidavit of Voter Requesting Assistance. It is not required, but would be helpful to contact the county auditor’s office, to let them know that you will be voting curbside.

Persons with vision impairment can call 888-SOS-VOTE (888-767-8683).