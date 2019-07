FILE – In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, about the Russia investigation. House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON –– Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify to two Congressional committees Wednesday: the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committee.

The Committees will hear testimony from Mueller about his investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 campaign.