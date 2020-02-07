7 candidates take the debate stage as New Hampshire primary looms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven democratic presidential candidates will be taking the debate stage in New Hampshire Friday night, five days before the state’s primary.

The debate will take place at Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. The debate is hosted by ABC News, in conjunction with Apple News and WMUR-TV, an ABC affiliate based out of Manchester.

Local 5 will broadcast the debate live starting at 7 p.m.

The debate comes just a day after the results of the Iowa caucuses finally made it up to 100% of precincts reporting, with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a virtual tie for first. Monday night’s disaster, which the Democratic National Committee deemed ‘unacceptable’, gained tons of national attention and is sure to be a topic of discussion in Friday’s debate.

RELATED: Caucus results delayed due to reporting ‘inconsistencies; Iowa Democratic Party to release numbers Tuesday

Most candidates have moved on from Iowa at this point and have been putting together a decent ground presence in New Hampshire. But of the 11 candidates left in the Democratic field, seven qualified for Friday’s debate.

RELATED: Candidates balance competing demands before debate, primary

Joe Biden, former U.S. Vice President

Biden flopped in Iowa, finishing in a meager fourth place after consistently being seen as a Top-3 candidate in the state. The former VP’s slow start has seemingly gained attention from voters in New Hampshire, sliding in the polls as he struggles to gain his footing after a lackluster night. Friday’s debate may be pivotal in reasserting himself as a top candidate on a national scale.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor, South Bend, Ind.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who (at least in terms of state delegate equivalents) took home the win in Iowa. As a result, Buttigieg has seen a boost in New Hampshire polls, bumping his numbers up by six points in just three days, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Biden and Buttigieg are both on the more moderate side of the Democratic Party, and a strong showing for Buttigieg in the New Hampshire debate could be a proving point to voters that he, not Biden, is the party’s best hope for a middle-of-the-road candidate.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign stop at the Merrimack American Legion, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Amy Klobuchar, Senator, Minn.

Klobuchar came in fifth in Iowa, but she still managed to perform much better than anyone expected, even beating out some of the higher-end candidates at some caucus sights. Some even considered her a winner after Monday night’s disaster left people mostly without tangible results, as she was even ahead of Biden in final alignment votes at the end of Monday night.

She is polling low in New Hampshire as of now, sitting at just 8.1 percent per FiveThirtyEight, but Friday’s debate could be a way for her to break through before Tuesday’s primary.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., laughs while taking questions from the audience during a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Bernie Sanders, Senator, Vermont

Sanders is expected to finish 1.5 state delegate equivalents behind Pete Buttigieg with all precincts reporting, according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Democratic Party. Poll numbers-wise, he’s the favorite to win in New Hampshire as well, holding about 24 percent of the vote in the latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll. However, with a recent Buttigieg bump, Sanders’ lead is down to just one point in that same poll, which, according to FiveThirtyEight, was conducted over the last two days.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., smiles while speaking during a news conference at his New Hampshire headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Tom Steyer, billionaire business executive and activist

Steyer was never going to do extremely well in Iowa, especially with his late start on the campaign trail. He’s sitting at just over three percent in New Hampshire, per FiveThirtyEight, but he continues to surge in Nevada and South Carolina, which are just around the bend.

But can he make such a steep turnaround in New Hampshire in such a short amount of time?

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer speaks during the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Elizabeth Warren, Senator, Mass.

After being endorsed by the Des Moines Register, Warren finished third in state delegate equivalents in Monday night’s caucuses. She is fourth in the polls in New Hampshire at the moment with 12.5 percent of the vote. Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary will be key in terms of her strategy for Nevada and South Carolina as Super Tuesday looms.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Andrew Yang, founder, Venture for America

Yang enters the night trending the lowest in New Hampshire of Friday’s debate participants, though it’s just 0.1% under Tom Steyer.

He finished sixth in Iowa, but well behind Klobuchar, as over 242 state delegate equivalents separated the two. He’s polling below five percent in each of the next three primaries/caucuses, so he’ll have to have an out-of-this-world showing to make a splash.

Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang pauses as he speaks during the New Hampshire Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store