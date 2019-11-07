The Latest: Democrats subpoena Mulvaney in impeachment probe

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia and who is a career Foreign Service officer, arrives for a closed-door interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment investigation (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

House Democrats have subpoenaed acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in their impeachment probe, demanding his testimony on Friday as they investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Even so, Mulvaney isn’t expected to appear. The White House instructed its officials not to comply with the investigation.

An official working on the inquiry said the House Intelligence Committee had subpoenaed Mulvaney because other testimony indicated he “could shed additional light on the President’s abuse of the power of his office for his personal gain.”

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential subpoena.

Mulvaney said in a news conference last month that the Trump administration’s decision to hold up military aid was linked to Trump’s demand that Ukraine investigate Democrats. He later walked back his remarks.

— By Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick

___

7:10 p.m.

Career State Department official George Kent told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump wanted to hear three words from the Ukraine president: investigations, Biden and Clinton.

That’s according to a transcript released Thursday.

Kent testified that he was told to “lay low” on Ukraine policy as the Trump administration and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were interacting with Ukraine outside of regular foreign policy channels.

Kent also raised concerns about the Trump administration’s recall of its Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch.

House investigators are pushing out key transcripts from hours of closed-door interviews in the impeachment inquiry as they prepare for public sessions with witnesses next week.

___

2:55 p.m.

House impeachment investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The testimony released Thursday is from George Kent, a career official at the State Department. He testified that he was told to “lay low” on Ukraine policy as the Trump administration, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, were interacting with Ukraine outside of traditional foreign policy channels.

House investigators are pushing out key transcripts from hours of closed-door interviews in the impeachment inquiry as they prepare for public sessions with witnesses next week.

Kent also raised concerns about the Trump administration’s recall of its Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch.

Kent, Yovanovitch and diplomat William Taylor are expected to appear in the public sessions.

___

9:30 a.m.

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has arrived on Capitol Hill to testify behind closed doors in the Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

Jennifer Williams’ appearance comes as higher profile witness, former national security adviser John Bolton, has so far failed to show up for his scheduled interview.

Democrats booked Bolton after other witnesses, including former White House aide Fiona Hill, testified about Bolton’s concerns over the administration’s Ukraine policy.

Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Williams is a career foreign service officer in the State Department who is detailed to Pence’s office as an adviser for Europe and Russia.

___

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump is denying he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference to declare that Trump broke no laws when he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

Trump tweets that the story first reported by The Washington Post is “just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist.”

The Post says Barr rebuffed the request, which came around the time the White House released a rough transcript of the call.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld from the Eastern European country.

___

12:05 a.m.

Democrats are set to begin public impeachment hearings next week after a series of closed-door sessions with current and former government officials.

The goal is to present a convincing narrative of presidential misconduct by Donald Trump.

First to testify will be William Taylor, the current top diplomat in Ukraine. He’s relayed in private his understanding that there was a quid pro quo, with Trump holding up military aid to Ukraine as the U.S. ally faced threats from neighboring Russia.

That aid is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. The assistance is alleged to have been held hostage until Ukraine agreed to investigate Trump political foe Joe Biden as well as the idea that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. The claim is at odds with U.S. intelligence findings.