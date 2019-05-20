Politics

This Week in Iowa 5-19-19

Iowa Ag. Secretary Mike Naig talked with host Sabrina Ahmed about trade, tariffs, and the new hemp law that was signed by the governor.

Rep. Brian Meyer is also on the show to talk about a new lawsuit filed against the governor over the new judicial nomination law. 

And Kimberly Graham, the first Democrat to throw her hat in the ring to run against Sen. Joni Ernst, comes on the show to talk about her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

