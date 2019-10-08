16-year-old college junior and her mom take every single college class together

Emma and Kathy Earhart both want to become doctors.

DENTON, Texas — If you’re looking for inspiration, head to University of North Texas’ campus and meet students Emma and Kathy Earhart.

Emma is 16 years old, but she’s already a junior biology major. Kathy is her mom.

“Four years ago is when she got invited to take her SAT through Duke University, so she was 12,” Kathy said.

“I always say that Emma’s on auto-pilot. And I don’t want to jinx her because she has drive, focus, ambition, she knows where she is going. She has a goal,” her dad Joe said. “Here she is 16, a junior at UNT, with the world at her fingertips.”

But Emma isn’t the only inspiration in her family. After 14 years as a stay-at-home mom, Kathy Earhart decided to join her daughter and head to college, too.

Kathy with Emma and Ava as young girls (Photo: Earhart family)

“She was an impeccable stay-at-home mom for 14 years. And for 14 years she was taking care of us and not necessarily taking care of herself like she probably should be,” Joe said. “So now it’s her turn.”

Photo: Earhart family

“I always wanted to be a doctor when I grew up. I just thought the time had passed that I didn’t get to do that,” Kathy said.

But after a few months of classes, she’s changed her mind.

“I’m going to do it, if I set my mind to it, I will do it,” Kathy said. “It’s just that I have to be willing to give what it takes to complete the task.”

Now, mom and daughter are taking on every single class together. They both want to become doctors.

Emma (far right) and Kathy (middle) on a college field trip in March 2019 with a classmate (Photo: Earhart family)

“This has been an amazing experience, especially experiencing it with my mother. It’s just created a bond that’s going to last a lifetime,” Emma said.