4-year-old boy drums along with Georgia high school band

Telfair County High School's drum line had a guest drummer Friday night, as 4-year-old Seneca Whitehead took to the sideline to join them

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — One Telfair County 4-year-old is marching to his own beat after a football game Friday night.

Tabithia Wilcox says her son, Seneca Whitehead, just turned 4-years-old on Sunday.

For his birthday, she says she let him bring his drum to the Telfair County High School football game Friday so he could play in the stands.

Seneca soon took his talent from the stands to the sideline and joined the band’s drumline.

Wilcox posted the video of her son to Facebook on Sunday, and since then it’s gotten almost 2,000 likes and 4,000 shares.

She said in a Facebook message she wasn’t expecting this to happen. Keep on drumming, Seneca!

Want more positive news? Click here!