AMES — It was an udder-ly unusual sight on Ames Municipal Airport’s runway Thursday night.

The Ames Animal Shelter was called to a report of three escaped cows on the property. In a Facebook post, the shelter said it was one of their “more truly Iowan calls for service.”

Photo: Ames Animal Shelter

“We’re not sure if pigs fly, but we’re pretty sure we established last night that cows do not,” the post reads.

The Ames Police Department was also called in to help the owners catch the cows.