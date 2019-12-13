Baby born on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m. in Illinois

He was also born during this decade's last full moon

O’FALLON, Ill. — A special baby was delivered just after midnight at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Baby boy Denarius was born at exactly 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 (12/12) to Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell of Belleville, Illinois. He was also born during the last full moon of this decade.

Baby Denarius was originally due Dec. 30, the hospital said, but he decided to come early. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and he and mom Denarrika are doing great. Denarius’ parents said they didn’t even notice his special birth date and time until nursing staff pointed it out.

Congratulations to Denarius and his family!