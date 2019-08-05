Bake sale provides MercyOne Children’s Hospital toys, games and more

DES MOINES – For five years, Hailey Gojkovich and her sister, Riley, have held an annual bake sale. The bake sale raises money for children and child specialists at MercyOne Children’s hospital.

This year, the bake sale raised $1,800 with the help of some of Hailey’s friends. The money was used to buy toys, games and more from Target.

“It’s really nice for people to help people, and I really enjoy the smiles on kid’s faces that they get when they receive the toys. And I know that helps a lot of people,” Hailey said.

Everything bought came from the child specialist wish list. Since starting the bake sale five years ago, Hailey and her sister have raised more than $5,200. She says that she hopes to continue the sale until she graduates high school in 2022.

