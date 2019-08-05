Bikers Against Child Abuse empowers kids to be fearless

DES MOINES – Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) has a simple mission- to protect children. They do this by creating safe environments for abused children. On Sunday, B.A.C.A. supported their mission with their third annual Kids Day.

B.A.C.A. invited families and kids around the neighborhood and city to the Pete Crivar Park in Des Moines to play on inflatables and eat their favorite foods for free.

A-Train, the Iowa founder of B.A.C.A. said that “the reason for this organization is to empower children to not be afraid of the world in which they live.”

If a child you know needs help, B.A.C.A. stands ready to lend support. You can visit their website or call their helpline at 515-789-0101.