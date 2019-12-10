Charlotte 5-year-old and aspiring artist is trying to get her drawing to Garfield

A very talented five-year-old from Charlotte is hoping to get her drawing of Garfield and Odie to Garfield himself before Christmas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A very talented five-year-old from Charlotte is hoping to get her drawing of Garfield and Odie to “Garfield” himself before Christmas.

According to her mother, Tameka Bond, Ciaunna has been drawing for about a year now. But her parents noticed her talent at a very young age.

“At 2 and 3 years old we noticed she would stay in the lines,” Bond said.

Bond said her daughter’s love for the Garfield cartoon stemmed from Netflix.

“She didn’t know anything about Garfield,” Bond said. “But she watched it on Netflix and now she has a love for them and has become obsessed.”

So obsessed in fact, that Bond said when she posted Ciaunna’s drawings onto her Facebook page, she asked,” do you think Garfield will see them?”

“I said, ok let’s try. This is social media,” Bond said.

Ciaunna’s drawings of Garfield and Odie have gone viral on Facebook with more than 4,000 shares. But Ciaunna only cares about one particular share from Jim Davis, the creator of Garfield.

