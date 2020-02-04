Coors Light is paying dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

Joey gets a treat and a party hat as he is readied for his adoption day Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society shelter in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Andy and Ariana Soto had wanted to adopt Joey but lived in an apartment that didn’t allow dogs. On Friday, immediately after closing on a house they purchased, the couple came down to the shelter to bring Joey to his new home. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Coors Light has a Valentine’s Day deal for you – a significant other in the form of a furry friend:

“…Coors Light encourages you to skip the cheesy Valentine’s traditions and spend the day with a fur-ever friend – and will help pay fees for 1,000 dogs adopted between 12:00 PM CT on February 4, 2020 and 11:59:59 PM CT on February 21, 2020.”

“With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side,” stated marketing manager Chelsea Parker in a company press release.

Eligible participants can text “COORS4k9” and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. See terms and conditions at www.promorules.com/PL013422 for full offer details.